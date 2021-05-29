The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday slashed its fee for most academic programmes by up to 50 per cent and also launched the online admission process for various courses for the 2021 session.

The announcement of slashing of fees was made by the Vice-Chancellor of the Rajouri-based university, Akbar Masood. "The online submission of application forms for admission to different academic programmes offered by the university will start from June 1, 2021," the varsity said in a statement.

The admission process was launched by Masood for different postgraduate, undergraduate, BTech and diploma programmes for the academic session 2021. The Vice-Chancellor announced that up to 50 per cent fee has been slashed in most of the academic programmes offered by the university.

He also said the application fee for admission has also been reduced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 650 per form. Terming it as a historic moment for the BGSBU, Masood said, We are committed to providing affordable access to high-quality education and reduction in the fee structure is another step forward. This decision comes as the university is focused on greater access to education and increased student success initiatives in line with NEP (National education Policy) 2020, he said, urging eligible students to apply in large numbers and be a part of the BGSBU.

Masood said the decision to slash the admission fee has been taken in the interest of students' community to effectively support them on the path of success.