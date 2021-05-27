Several leading institutions in the country, including various IITs, IISc, will be given over-the-cloud access to IBM's quantum systems. IBM is giving access to its systems as part of the IBM Quantum Educators Program that aims to facilitate research and accelerate advanced training in the field of quantum computing.

These institutions include the Indian Institute of Science Education & Research (IISER) Pune, IISER Thiruvananthapuram, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Kolkata, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) Mumbai and the University of Calcutta. Students and faculty of these institutes will be able to access IBM's quantum systems, quantum learning resources and quantum tools over IBM Cloud for education and research purposes.

While IISER Thiruvananthapuram, ISI Kolkata, and IIT Madras will host Quantum Computing Lab courses for their advanced undergraduate and postgraduate students, the University of Calcutta has been awarded an IBM Quantum Researchers Program Access Award for a project led by researcher Mrityunjay Ghosh under the guidance and supervision of Dr Amlan Chakrabarti, Professor and Director of AK Choudhury School of IT, University of Calcutta. This marks the first time that IBM has awarded a student or faculty of an Indian university with the Quantum Researchers Program Access Award.

The program will offer multiple benefits to these institutes like additional access to systems beyond IBM’s open systems, pulse access on the additional systems, priority considerations when in a queue and private collaboration channels with other educators in the program.