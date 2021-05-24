For the past couple of days, activists, politicians and others have been trending the #SaveLakshadweep. In fact, recently, CPM MP from Kerala Elamaram Kareem had asked President Ramnath Kovind to call back the Union Territory's new administrator Praful Patel, after people from Lakshadweep protested against his policies. What is the issue all about? We break it down here.



When did the Save Lakshadweep campaign begin?



The campaign began on May 24, after the inhabitants of Lakshadweep, who are predominantly Muslim, complained that the administrator, Praful Patel was trying to implement a Hindutva agenda. They also said raised their voice against the destruction of fishing structures and a proposal that prohibits parents, who have more than two children from contesting local body elections.



Why are they against the administrator though?



Praful Patel is a politician and has faced a fair share of controversies in the past, Additionally, the past administrators of the UT were always civil servants. The administrator of Lakshwadweep before Patel was former IPS officer Dineshwar Sharma.

What policies of the current administrator do the people oppose?



To begin with, non-vegetarian food items were removed from the school menus in Lakshadweep, a place where people increasingly consume seafood. People also protested against implementing the Goonda act, despite the place having a low crime rate, banning beef and allowing bar licenses.



Who spoke up against this?



Apart from qualify this Kareem, former Kerala MLA V T Balram and actor Prithviraj had raised their voices against this. The Kerala Students' Union, the NSUI's Kerala wing had its Twitter account suspended for speaking up about the issue.