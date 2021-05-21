Around 11 days ago, tension escalated on the Israel-Palestine border again. Since May 10, the region which has been ravaged by political tension time and again saw a violent clash in Gaza where Hamas, a fundamentalist group in the region, is in power. Since April, the conflict began between Israeli settlers and residents was on the rise during the religious holidays of Passover and Ramadan in Al-Aqsa Mosque, an area of significance for both faiths.

Following incursions between Israeli police and Hamas at the spot, the rebel group fired rockets. Israel fired more than 3,000 rockets in retaliation, resulting in a death toll of 200 and 1,305 injured. On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a ceasefire that will bring the violence to an end. Here’s how events unfolded:

How was the ceasefire announced?

The ceasefire discussions began at 2 AM and ended at 7 PM in Israel, where it was mediated by Egypt. The nation’s security cabinet unanimously voted in support of the proposal introduced by Egypt. Following this, Hamas also accepted the proposal. The decision that was announced by United States Joe Biden also mentioned that the ceasefire would be ‘mutual and unconditional’ and that the time of implementation is yet to be finalised.

Who is responsible for the de-escalation?

World leaders had urged both sides to step down in the light of increasing casualties in Palestine. Joe Biden mentioned that he had spoken with Netanyahu over 6 phone calls saying, “I commend him for the decision to bring the current hostilities to a close in less than 11 days.” He also praised Egyptian authorities who were responsible for the final decision.

What will follow?

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has sent a set of two security delegations into both territories to ensure that the ceasefire would be followed through. The United States has also promised that they will go on to work with the United Nations to reconstruct Gaza and work with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to strengthen the region to prevent any incursion from Hamas.