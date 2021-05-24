An association of ASHA workers in Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Monday demanded special allowance for COVID-19 duties. An Aurangabad District ASHA Workers and Health Employees Union functionary said it had submitted a memorandum to the Zilla Parishad CEO with the demand that they be given Rs 500 per day as special allowance. The memorandum also demanded that ASHA workers be trained properly before being deployed for swab sample collection amid the coronavirus outbreak.