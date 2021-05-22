The residents of Bhubaneswar witnessed a 'zero shadow day', a celestial event, in the city yesterday.

Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Subhendu Patnaik on Friday said, "Many people witnessed 'zero shadow day'. It occurs twice a year when the sun is directly overhead. We experienced it today."

"It can be experienced in Cuttack tomorrow", Patnaik said. Zero shadow day is a special celestial event that occurs twice a year. During this time, no shadows appear of any object or living being when the sun is at its highest point in the sky.