Published: 22nd May 2021
Odisha's Bhubaneswar saw no shadows on May 21. Scientists explain why
During this time, no shadows appear of any object or living being when the sun is at its highest point in the sky
The residents of Bhubaneswar witnessed a 'zero shadow day', a celestial event, in the city yesterday.
Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Subhendu Patnaik on Friday said, "Many people witnessed 'zero shadow day'. It occurs twice a year when the sun is directly overhead. We experienced it today."
"It can be experienced in Cuttack tomorrow", Patnaik said. Zero shadow day is a special celestial event that occurs twice a year. During this time, no shadows appear of any object or living being when the sun is at its highest point in the sky.