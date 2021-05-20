They are pulling out all the stops in Ladakh. Social entrepreneur Sujata Sahu set up the 17,000 ft Foundation in 2011 with her husband Sandeep Sahu and Dawa Jora. In the years since, the organisation has worked with over 600 schools across regions where they have built libraries, playgrounds, donated books and even translated them into the Bhoti language for local students. Since last year, COVID has brought added responsibilities to the foundation, and here’s how the volunteer-led group has stepped up.

While schools continue to be shut, Sujata and her team are focusing on supporting anganwadi workers. In these centres where children under the age of 6 learn, nutrition and health were ensured for the students. Since they have now shut down, the workers are forced to go from door to door. With the villages spread quite far apart, this poses a challenge. So the Foundation has offered temperature checks and other basic facilities to over 100 anganwadi workers.



“This year, cases were under control and fairly decent until around a month ago,” Sujata says, “While people are moving in from other parts of the country, Ladakh is dependent on the rest of India for basic supplies. In short of quarantining every village, there is no immediate solution. In remote villages, there’s no way to even tell if people have contracted the virus. They just report having a fever or other symptoms. For testing or vaccination, people have to travel to the main town.”

But then the pandemic has pretty much changed all our lives. “Our functioning has definitely been impacted,” says Sujata, “The most important shift has been with reaching the children. Schools were closed for the entirety of the last year and it looks like another academic year will also be going that way. When the world was moving to online learning, children here had difficulty connecting. Last year, the education authorities came up with a solution based on a 2015 rule that allows digital education in villages using digital labs. We modified this and enabled student to take tablets home.”

More than 100 school children were able to take tablets home over the last year. Over the course of this first academic year, Ladakh saw students returning from different states where they were pursuing their higher education, bringing back a surge of cases. The Foundation responded with a COVID-outreach programme across 22 villages that did not have a basic hygiene infrastructure in place. They distributed sanitisers, mask and face shields to 220 schools.

Currently, the volunteers are busy at work to help the communities stay well-informed. In an area where even thermometers aren’t readily available, the team have found ways to make basic testing equipments available. They have conducted surveys and worked with Public Health Centre to provide households with these basic amenities. Around 70 per cent of the villages in Ladakh do not have mobile connectivity. So far, they have managed to cover 105 villages.



Sujata says, “The one thing we have been fortunate about in Ladakh is that every hotel and town has an oxygen cylinder. Every hotel and building here has an oxygen cylinder because visitors have a hard time breathing here anyway. That is something we have been prepared for. In the town of Leh, there are 800 villages. While the health department has been doing there best to quarantine everyone, we are taking care of remote villages, to at least keep them informed.”