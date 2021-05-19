The Coimbatore district administration has started converting Government Arts College in Valparai into a COVID-19 treatment centre with 150 beds. The work has begun and the centre will be operational from May 11, according to officials from the health department.

Deputy Director of Health Department, G Rameshkumar reviewed the place on Wednesday. The district administration has already created temporary COVID-19 care centres with 2,951 beds at eight places in Coimbatore City and Mettupalayam.

COVID-19 positive cases from Valparai are being referred to the Pollachi government hospitals or treatment centres in Coimbatore. Following the creation of a temporary COVID-19 centre at Valparai, patients who need oxygen equipped beds would be admitted in the centre, said officials.