The Yogi Adityanath model for the management of COVID-19 has been appreciated by NITI Aayog after being praised by the World Health Organisation (WHO)

The NITI Aayog has tweeted and praised the system of oxygen supply monitoring and real-time COVID management for providing immediate oxygen to every person in need in Uttar Pradesh (which has the country's largest population) during the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

Now the Centre and various states are also implementing this COVID model of Uttar Pradesh.

Due to this COVID-19 management system, in a very short time the Uttar Pradesh government has successfully been able to ramp up 250 MT (metric tonne) of oxygen supply to 1,000 MT. This is the highest oxygen supply increase by any state across the country. Earlier, the WHO also praised the Yogi government for COVID-19 management in rural areas.

The WHO has lauded the Yogi government for the second time over its approach to COVID-19. Even during the first wave of the pandemic, WHO cited UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's contact tracing formula as an example which should be emulated by other states and praised his Triple T (Trace, Test and Treat) strategy to control COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic.

However, in Uttar Pradesh, too, the rate of COVID infections has increased manifold. On April 24, 38,055 infections were recorded in 24 hours. Adityanath himself was infected with COVID-19 in April while reviewing the ground preparations to fight the virus in the state. At that time some people had predicted the number of cases would reach nearly one lakh in the coming months. Despite the criticism, Yogi was relentless in his fight against Covid-19. He actively monitored the COVID situation in the state through virtual mode every day.

Due to the rapid pace of the infection during the second wave, Yogi Adityanath formed 'Team 9' instead of 'Team 11' and decentralised rights and accountability over COVID-19. Due to these reasons COVID is seen to be largely under control in the state.