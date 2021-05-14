ChildFund India, in collaboration with Project HOPE, a global health and humanitarian aid group, is once again proactively responding to the COVID-19 crisis for vulnerable communities in states including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana.



Project HOPE and ChildFund India aim to ensure availability of basic medical equipment at local health systems - the Primary and Secondary health care centers, which serve as the COVID-19 care centers, in the highly vulnerable districts of these states, assist frontline workers with PPE and medical essential kits and improve access, affordability, and accessibility of the COVID-19 vaccination and related materials for all vulnerable groups.

This initiative is a part of the overall response ChildFund India has devised to fight the 2nd wave of COVID-19 across the 15 states it works in. ChildFund India’s overall efforts are aimed at reaching 1 million people, including children, across 15 states/UTs through vaccination drive and support at least 10 million people through overall response. In addition, the most vulnerable people are being supported with food baskets, hygiene kits and psychosocial support. ChildFund India is engaging with state and district health departments, corporates and community based frontline workers to extend support efficiently.

To enable India to tackle the pandemic and prevent it from becoming more widespread in the hinterlands,

conducting a large-scale vaccination drive is imperative. ChildFund India and Project HOPE are actively disseminating information material relating to the same, dispelling any myths, tackling misinformation, and undertaking mobile campaigns on vaccinations in coordination with the local governments.

Additionally, efforts are being directed towards ensuring a steady supply of medical equipment and medicines, training of ASHA workers in primary and community healthcare centers and identifying and addressing the prevalence of COVID in communities.