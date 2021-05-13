With the rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, Suresh Kumar S, Primary and Secondary Education Minister announced the postponement of SSLC board exams which were scheduled to commence from June 21. The increasing Coronavirus cases in the state coupled with the concerns of parents, students and many school associations has resulted in this decision, the Minister's office said in a statement quoting him.

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) wrote a letter to the education minister asking him to postpone SSLC exams as they did not want the students' health to be put at risk.

The Education Minister said, "A suitable call will be taken after the second wave of COVID-19 dies down." He also emphasised that the revised dates will be announced much ahead of schedule. The minister appealed that the students must not get disheartened and continue with their studious preparations.

Earlier this month, the state government had postponed the second PUC (Class 12) examinations which were scheduled to begin from May 24, citing a surge in COVID-19 cases as the reason.