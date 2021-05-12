The Common Entrance Test (CET), taken by lakhs of students across Karnataka every year, has been postponed owing to the pandemic. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced that the Common Entrance Test has been postponed from July to August 2021.

According to the KEA, the exams were scheduled to be held on July 7, 8 and 9, 2021. Now the CET exams have been postponed to August 28, 29 and 30, 2021 due to rising COVID cases across the state.

READ ALSO: K-CET: 40 COVID-positive students write exams with invigilators in PPE kits

While Biology and Maths exams will be held on August 28, Physics and Chemistry exams will be held on August 29. And Kannada exam is held on August 30.