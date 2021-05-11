According to the latest reports, Goa University will not be conducting the examinations for the undergraduate and postgraduate students in the offline mode until June 16, 2021. The offline exams have been cancelled considering the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

The notification issued stated that the students will be given intimidation 15 days prior to the commencement of the examinations. The notification further adds that the online exams of the affiliated colleges will not be conducted before June 28, 2021.

The Goa University exams 2021 for the first and second-year students from the BA, BSc, BCom, BCA and BBA programmes are to be conducted online while the exams for the final semester will be conducted offline.

As per the details provided, the last date or the submission of the project and dissertations is June 1, 2021. The projects or dissertations must be submitted as soft copies. The university has also clarified that the viva should be conducted in the online mode with no physical interactions between the students. The Goa University exams 2021 format and the mode of exams will be as per the guidelines issued by the UGC.

According to the academic calendar released, the semester classes for the general stream colleges will conclude on June 5, 2021, and the university exams were scheduled to be conducted from June 7 to July 17, 2021.

Considering the ongoing pandemic, the revised dates for the Goa University exam 2021 will be announced soon. According to the calendar, the new academic year is scheduled to begin on August 10, 2021.