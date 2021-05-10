The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has extended the application deadline for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2021. Earlier, the application deadline for the entrance exam was May 10 and now the last date to fill up online application forms is May 20. Candidates can apply online at — jkbopee.gov.in.

The entrance exam scores are used for admission to full-time BE/BTech Engineering courses in Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Engineering/Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Bio-Medical Engineering and Information Technology, offered in various government and private engineering colleges of UT of J&K.

The CET question paper will have three sections comprising Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with 180 questions (60 questions from each section) with a time duration of 3 hours. The questions shall be multiple choice objective types with one mark each. There will be 0.25 negative marks for each wrong answer.

The result will be published in two or more local dailies and will be uploaded on the website of the board. The process of selection will be notified separately.