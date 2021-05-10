The results of the second stage examination of the Indian National Level Science Olympiad, the Indian Olympiad Qualifier has been declared. Students can check out their results at secure.hbcse.tifr.res.in/ino.

Five students of Aakash Institute have secured top 10 rankings at the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Biology (IOQB) exam. Besides, the five top-rankers, 14 other students from the institute were also selected for the next round.

The top students who got selected after IOQB will head to orientation camp in Biology before participating at the International Olympiad.

The students who received top ranks include Dhiren Bhardwaj (AIR 1), Anshul (AIR 2), Sahil (AIR 6), Darsh Kaustubh (AIR 8) and Divyansh Soni (AIR 10). Out of them, only Dhiren and Anshul will be representing India at the International Olympiad that is scheduled to be held between July 24 and 28.

Apart from Biology, Aakash students also fared well in other subjects too. At the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Chemistry (IOQC) Anshul and Vaibhav Bajaj was selected after the second round. Another student Pravar Kataria was selected for Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Physics (IOQP), while Anmol Arichwal, Ayan Goswami and Mayukh Chowdhury got selected for the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO).