Author Colson Whitehead won the Pulitzer Prize for the second time on May 5, 2020. He was the winner in the Fiction category for his novel The Nickel Boys. it talks about young black men at an abusive reform school. Whitehead had won in the same category for his book Underground Railroad in 2017. He is the fourth writer to win the Pulitzer for fiction twice — after Booth Tarkington, William Faulkner, and John Updike.

The Nickel Boys was called a "spare and devastating exploration of abuse at a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida that is ultimately a powerful tale of human perseverance, dignity, and redemption" by the Pulitzer committee. Due to the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, the prizes were announced from the living room of Pulitzer administrator Dana Canedy.

