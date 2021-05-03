The Health Ministry on Monday said that 100 per cent advance of Rs 1732.50 crore was released to the Serum Institute of India on April 28 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine during May, June and July.

The amount, which after TDS was Rs 1699.50 crore, was received by the SII on April 28 itself, it said.

As on date, against the last order of 10 crore doses for supplies of Covishield vaccine, 8.744 crore doses have been delivered till May 3, the ministry said, adding, media reports alleging that the Centre has not placed any fresh order for COVID-19 vaccines are "incorrect and not based on facts".

Additionally, 100 per cent advance of Rs 787.50 crore (after TDS Rs 772.50 crore) was released on April 28 to Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL) for five crore Covaxin doses during May, June and July.

The amount was received by them on April 28.

As on date against the last order of two crore doses for supplies of Covaxin vaccine, 0.8813 crore doses have been delivered till May 3, the ministry said.

READ ALSO: Single COVID vaccine dose boosts protection against variants in previously infected: Study

"Hence, to say that fresh orders have not been placed by the Government of India is not correct," it said.

As of May 2, the Centre has provided more 16.54 crore vaccine doses to states and union territories free of cost.

More than 78 lakh doses are still available with them to be administered, the ministry said.

"More than 56 lakh doses, in addition, will be received by states and UTs in the next three days," it stated.

Under the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy, the Government of India would continue to procure its share of 50 per cent of the monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccines and would continue to make it available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier, the ministry stated.