Online classes of graduation and post-graduation for second, fourth and sixth semesters of Vijayanagar Shri Krishnadevaraya University (VSKU), Ballari are likely to start from May 3. That means it will start even before exams for the first, third and fifth semesters. The university has been in the news for the wrong reasons quite often in the past.

In fact, exams for the first, third and fifth semesters have been put on hold due to the pandemic and hence, students are in a fix. The varsity has over 65,000 students in Ballari and Koppal districts. The varsity did not hold exams last academic year due to the pandemic. Students were carried over to their next semesters based on evaluation barring sixth-semester students, who wrote exams.

But, the varsity has neither taken a decision to promote students to next semester nor has announced semester exams, which were supposed to be held by April end or May first week. However, the varsity official Shashikant Udakeri said that the institution is yet to take a final call on holding semester exams but students will be given sufficient time before holding the same.

Apart from holding online classes for second, fourth and sixth semesters, the varsity will also ensure text or notes for those students, who are unable to have access to online classes, reach them on time. Yet, students maintained that the varsity seems to have confounded the confusion as they were caught between exams to be held and online classes from May 3. The varsity has to clear the confusion either by promoting first to fifth semester students or holding exams prior to online classes.