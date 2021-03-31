Published: 31st March 2021
Applications for internship at the Rajya Sabha end today: Here’s all you need to know
A total of four fellowships and 10 internships will be provided for the duration of two months during summer vacation
Applications for DS Radhakrishnan Chair fellowships and student engagement internship opportunities in Rajya Sabha Research and Study (RSRS) Scheme ends today. Interested candidates pursuing graduation, post-graduation can send the duly filled applications by March 31.
The duration of the chair is for two years, extendable up to one year. A total of four fellowships and 10 internships will be provided for the duration of two months during summer vacation. The fellows are entitled to get a grant of Rs 8 lakh and addition of Rs 50,000 as a contingency grant, as per the official website. The interns would be paid a consolidated amount of Rs 10,000 per month as a stipend.
How to apply:
– For Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair and Rajya Sabha Fellowships candidates may send relevant documents to rksahoo.rs@sansad.nic.in
For Rajya Sabha Student Engagement Internships, candidates may send relevant documents to rssei.rsrs@sansad.nic.in
Eligibility criteria:
Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair-
— The chair is open to an eminent researcher/academic of repute/expert who has a proven record of research/scholarship and publications in the study of the political system, democratic institutions, and socio-economic challenges.
— Former Members of Parliament/State Legislatures and former officers of Parliament/State Legislature Secretariats.
Rajya Sabha Fellowships-
— The fellowship is open to scholars who have relevant educational qualifications/experience for undertaking the study in line with the objective of the scheme.
— Candidates who have worked as former Members of Parliament/ State Legislatures and former officers of Parliament/State Legislature Secretariats.
Rajya Sabha Student Engagement Internships-
— Students pursuing graduation and post-graduation courses in any discipline would be eligible for the internship programme.