The 2015 batch of doctors completing their Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) this year have been boycotting work from Wednesday morning in protest. The CRRIs are currently angry because the Directorate of Medical Education stated that the 2015 CRRIs may be retained until the next batch of CRRIs join duty because of COVID-19. The interns are worried that the delay will affect their careers.

In the circular issued on March 30, the DME states that though the internship of the CRRIs ends in March 2021, in view of the COVID pandemic and to take care of the patients admitted in hospitals, the period may be extended till the next batch of CRRIs join so that patient care will be maintained. The Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association has said that the news that their CRRI period would be extended by at least two months has left them shocked. They pointed out that the DME had informed them that the 2015 batch would be given completion certificates provided they completed the required period of internship, “But on Tuesday, the DME released a circular mentioning that the 2015 batch would be retained until the next batch joins. This king od changing contradictory stands of the DME is unacceptable.”

“The TNMSA is against this move. It is unfair to make this announcement after relieving the 2015 batch of CRRIs from all government colleges. This is total exploitation of the young medical community and their services,” the students said.

READ ALSO: Madras University protest: With COVID closing colleges, suspended students in the dark over exams, what comes next

The young medicos say that they are being made to give their time and energy for minimal pay. “Moreover this decision will affect our preparation for PG entrance exams and other competitive exams which will have a drastic impact on our future,” the medicos said. The Association is demanding the immediate registration of the 2015 batch of CRRIs in the Tamil Nadu Medical Council and for the immediate designation of the batch which has completed one year of internship as Assistant Surgeon General with pay that is equivalent to a medical officer.

In order to ensure that their demands have been met, Hariganesh S M, the General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Secretary has called for all the Tamil Nadu CRRIs to boycott work on Wednesday. “We want the Tamil Nadu government, Health Secretary and the Directorate of Medical Education to swiftly intervene and resolve the issue right away since it is of paramount importance,” he said.