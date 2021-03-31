As per the latest update, Banaras Hindu University has decided to extend the application deadline or timeline for the upcoming BHU School Entrance Test 2021. Earlier, the application process for the BHU School Entrance Test was scheduled to end on 31st March; however, the same has now been extended until April 10, 2021. Students and their parents seeking admission to BHU Schools can now register until April 10 via the official website bhuonline.in. To help candidates reach the application portal for the BHU SET 2021 entrance exam

According to the schedule provided on the official website, the students who have applied for the examinations can make the corrections in the applications from April 3 to 7, 2021. The admissions for the reserved category students will be conducted on April 15 and 19, 2021.

BHU School Admission 2021 applications are available on the official website - bhuonline.in.

To apply for the BHU School Admissions 2021 students are required to complete the applications through the link given on the website. Follow the steps provided below to complete the BHU School Admissions 2021 applications.

Step 1: Visit the BHU School Admission 2021 official website

Step 2: Click on the relevant application link provided

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link

Step 4: Complete the BHU 2021 School Admission applications

Step 5: Upload the signature and scanned copy of the photograph

Step 6: Submit the applications and click on the final submission process

Students are required to submit an application fee in the online mode. The application fee for the general category is Rs. 250 while the students from SC/ST category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 125.