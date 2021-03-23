Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has suspended all offline classes till further orders in view of the sudden surge in Coronavirus cases in the hostels and across the country. Classes will, however, continue online. In an official notice released on Monday, the varsity stated that all students have been advised to return to their homes and any kind of Holi celebration on the campus has been banned.



The university further added that cases of COVID-19 are on a rise every day and if the current trend continues it is likely that cases may rise even more in the coming days. "Hence, in the interest of the safety of the students, they are encouraged to go to their homes and leave the hostels by taking their books and study materials with them so that in the event of worsening of the situation they may continue their studies through online classes to be conducted by the concerned teachers and take the examination which may be conducted in the online mode if the situation so demands," BHU stated in their notice.



There will not be any Milan Samaroh or gathering on the campus, including in the hostels for Holi celebrations, the varsity clearly mentioned. The university said that the COVID-19 situation will be reviewed in the first week of April after which a decision on restarting offline classes will be taken. Parents and guardians will be informed beforehand about the reopening of offline classes, following which the students can make suitable plans. However, the offices and other functions of the university shall continue as per the schedule and faculty members shall perform their duties, as usual, the varsity stated.



According to government data, India detected around 40,000 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued an order with guidelines for effective control of COVID-19 which will be effective from April 1, 2021, and remain in force until April 30, 2021. The guidelines mandate the State/UT governments to strictly enforce the Test-Track-Treat protocol in all parts of the country.