The Bar Council of India on Tuesday released the All India Bar Exam (AIBE) XV results on their official website. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results at allindiabarexamination.com.

The results for AIBE XV conducted on January 24, 2021, was made available on the official website. In case your result falls in the withheld category, it displays “To be declared later”. Then you will have to wait as your result will be declared within 7-10 working days and you will be informed through SMS/Email/notification, said the notification released with the results on their website.

How to check AIBE XV result 2021:

Step 1) Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2) Click on the link for ‘AIBE XV results’

Step 3) Key in your credentials on the login page that opens and submit

Step 4) Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5) Take a printout if needed

Meanwhile, the application process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI) has been extended, interested candidates can now apply till March 31. The last date to submit the application fee is till April 2, 2021.