The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and AAIC Technologies Pvt Ltd are jointly offering an online Diploma in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (DAI&ML) through the Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), with the help of faculty from the School of Computer and Information Sciences (SCIS).

NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat virtually inaugurated the first batch of the course on Saturday. The basic objective of the course is to offer skill-based, tailor-made courses that can enhance the industry-ready abilities among graduates and working professionals.

"So far, AI has primarily been used by the private sectors for commercial usage. The mission of the government is to make AI accessible to all the sectors of society," said Dr Saraswat. He informed the participants that the government has decided to integrate AI in healthcare, agriculture, education, smart cities and infrastructure, and smart mobility and transportation to benefit the most.

To enjoy the fruits of AI-based tools, we need to remove a few barriers. Lack of human expertise in research and AI application, access to intelligent data, and the absence of a collaborative approach to AI adoption and application are few, he said.