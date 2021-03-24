Exams in colleges will be held as per the schedule and offline classes will not stop due to COVID, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday.

He said some universities and colleges have already held examinations. "The impact of the second wave on the academic calendar of universities, colleges, polytechnic colleges and other educational institutes, has already been discussed with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

After deliberations with senior officials of the department, it was also decided to submit a request to the Additional Chief Secretary, to continue the functioning of hostels, which work under the department of social welfare and backward classes, he said. Universities and colleges have been asked to abide by Covid guidelines, he added.