Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is going to establish a ‘Space Technology Incubation Center’ (S-TIC) at the National Institute of Technology Rourkela to carry out research and product development in space technology and applications. This Centre will enable start-ups to build applications and products that could be used in future space missions.

NIT Rourkela will provide its state-of-the-art laboratories, facilities and expert faculties to meet these objectives. The upcoming centre will promote startups, capacity-building, innovations and research in Space Technology in the States of Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand besides the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The MoU between ISRO and NIT Rourkela for setting up the S-TIC was signed on 18th March 2021 virtually. This collaboration with ISRO will open up new opportunities for research & development as well as space start-ups. It will also offer a great opportunity for academia to collaborate with industries and contribute to this Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan in the Space Technology sector initiated by ISRO.

Congratulating NIT Rourkela on this occasion, Dr K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO and Secretary Department of Space, Government of India, highlighted that space technology-related research and the products from the S-TIC will be utilised in future Space missions and will help nation-building through ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ in space technology and applications domain. Students and research scholars will execute real projects given by ISRO of NIT Rourkela taking guidance from expert faculties, mentors from ISRO and relevant industries.

Addressing the virtual meeting for signing the MoU, Prof. Animesh Biswas, Director, NIT Rourkela, said, “I heartily thank ISRO Chairman and Director of CBPO (Capacity Building Programme Office) for selecting NIT Rourkela in the Eastern Region for setting up of S-TIC. NIT Rourkela’s Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy are one among the best in the country. ISRO’s support will further enhance our research infrastructure.”



The Key Outcomes envisaged from the S-TIC include

-Research and innovation in Space technology

-Product Development, IPR

-Prototype development

-Space start-up

-Business Incubation



A project book ‘ YUKTI – Sanchita 2021’ was also released by Dr Sivan during the occasion.

ISRO will provide an annual Grant-in-Aid of Rs 2 crore for a period of up to two years to NIT Rourkela as seed money for setting up the S-TIC. The seed money would be utilised for facility augmentation to carry out the research projects and product development taken from ISRO. NIT Rourkela will provide the required infrastructure inside its academic campus under the supervision of Prof. Susmita Das from NIT Rourkela.