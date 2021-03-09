For the second consecutive year, examinations up to Class 8 will not be held in Uttar Pradesh government-run schools.

Due to the pandemic conditions, the state government has decided to promote students from Class 8 to the next class without examination. Their assessment will be done on the basis of performance throughout the academic session.

Last year, in 2020, students up to Class 8 were also promoted without examinations, on the basis of internal assessment.

Schools, thereafter, were closed for the next tens due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Studies have been affected for almost the entire academic session and online classes were started in July last year.

Children from economically weaker sections who study in government schools could not take online classes. Class from 6 to 8 reopened on February 10 and classes from 1 to 5 began on March 1.

Additional Chief Secretary, Education, Renuka Kumar, said, "We are running a 100 day 'Prerna Gyanotsav' programme for children up to class 8. The students will be assessed on this and promoted to the next class."