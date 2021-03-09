The Delhi government allocated Rs 16377 crore which amounts to a whopping one-fourth of its total budget towards education. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also manages the finance portfolio presented the budget on March 9.

"Rs 16377 crore will be allocated in the sphere of education which will amount to almost 1/4th of the entire Budget. Under this budget, the Delhi government plans to open 100 schools of excellence. Delhi will start a virtual model school — a unique initiative," said Sisodia. "Delhi will also have a new Delhi Law University. Teaching training will also be given special attention in this budget," said the Deputy CM.

Sisodia also said that the government intends to spend Rs 25 crore to promote 'Dhyan and yoga'. The government will provide instructors in each colony. Sisodia presented a Rs 69,000 crore budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly and said that it was themed on "patriotism". Calling it a 'Deshbhakti' Budget, Sisodia said the AAP government has planned to hoist over 500 flags across the national capital much like the one at the central park, Connaught Place. "As we are going to celebrate the 75th anniversary of our Independence Day on August 15, 2022, the Delhi government has started a 75-weeklong Deshbhakti programmes across the city," said the Minister.

A provision of Rs 1,550 crore for the development of unauthorised colonies has been made. To develop the housing units for the poor in the city, a total of Rs 5,328 crore has been allocated for the Awas Vikas Yojna. The Delhi government has made a provision of Rs 2,074 crore for the Yamuna cleaning project. For the health department, it has allocated Rs 9,934 crore with several new proposed development plans. For the transport department, the government will provide Rs 9,394 crore.