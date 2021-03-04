Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday, called for developing a system under which a single educational institute would impart education from kindergarten (KG) to postgraduate levels.



Presiding over a review meeting with the State Educational Research and Training Council (SCERT), District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) and Block Institute of Teacher Education (BITE), the Haryana CM directed the officers to identify two such universities wherein such system can be implemented initially. He directed the officers to also chalk out a plan for the accreditation of private institutions.



"This should be continuously monitored so that they can meet the required standards directed," said the CM. During the meeting, it was informed that in the new National Education Policy (NEP), from the year 2030, it will be mandatory for a teacher to hold a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Education (BA-Bed) integrated degree. Khattar also added that work on this programme should be started from next year rather than to wait for the year 2030.