Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) candidates can now challenge the answer key issued by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B). The institute opened the official portal (gate.iitb.ac.in), where candidates who appeared for GATE 2021 can raise questions against the official answer key. The GATE 2021 results are scheduled to be out on March 22.

To do so, candidates have to first pay a fee of Rs 500 for each question mentioned in the answer key. According to the official notice on the website, "Candidates can challenge the answer keys with detailed description and proof using their own login credentials." The statement also mentions that the question number and answer key/range to be mentioned in the challenge portal of GOAPS must be of the published ones given on the website and not that of the response sheet of the candidate.

This year saw a slight increase in the total number of students registering for the entrance test. After last year's 8.59 registrations, this year, a total of 8.82 lakh candidates registered for the entrance exams, including the 14,196 students who registered for Humanities. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cut-off is expected to slightly reduce this year for admission to IITs.