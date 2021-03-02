The government of Puducherry has announced that regular classes for students from Class 1 to +2 will start from May 3. A circular from the school education department stated that schools will resume to full-day sessions from Wednesday.

The circular stated that the order applied to government, government-aided and private schools will function in full-day format from March 3 in Puducherry and Karaikal regions for the conduct of regular classes to be conducted both in the forenoon and afternoon sessions. All students from Class1 to Class 12 will function as per regular timing on all six days of the week, the circular said.

However, the circular directed all school administrations in Puducherry and Karaikal regions to follow all the Standard Operating Procedures suggested by the government. The government had ordered schools to reopen on January 4 but only with half-day sessions.