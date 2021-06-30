Kids often dream of leading the 'grown-up life'. We are sure 13-year-old Vedant Dangre too had such dreams but who knew he would become a middle-aged man overnight. Thanks to CoWin. While the country is yet to start vaccinating children below 18 against Covid-19, Vedant, who is from Madhya Pradesh, has already been vaccinated on paper. Not as a teenager, but as a 56-year-old man!

This glaring error was detected on June 21, the day the BJP-ruled state claimed to have set a record of 17 lakh-plus doses during the daylong vaccination ‘Maha Abhiyan’ marking the International Yoga Day. “At 7.27 pm on June 21, I got a message on my phone saying that my teenaged son has been vaccinated. I was shocked because the country is yet to start vaccinating those below 18,” Vedant’s father Rajat Dangre told this daily on Tuesday. “The message read that my son was 56,” said Rajat. He is particularly concerned about his son (who is specially-abled) as the app shows that he has been fully vaccinated officially.

“That means he won’t be able to get the benefit of two doses when vaccination for children starts. When I downloaded the certificate from the official link, it showed that the document of my son’s bank account (opened a couple of months ago while applying for disabled persons' pension) was used in the vaccination certificate,” says Rajat. He has tried to get this addressed at all places, from the ward office of Bhopal Municipal Corporation to health department staff, but this is yet to be corrected.

In another part of Bhopal, Nuzhat Salim, a 46-year-old, too got a message from the government at 10.57 am on June 21 informing her she had been vaccinated. “I’m concerned how I’ll get both doses in future after I’ve already been shown as vaccinated.”

In Satna district, middle-aged educationist Chainendra Pandey, got not one, but four messages in five minutes on June 24, informing him about vaccination of three people whom he didn’t even know. Madhya Pradesh’s medical education minister Vishwas Sarang refused to acknowledge this. “Nothing of the sort has happened,” he maintained.