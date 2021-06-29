Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to provide at least one crore doses of COVID vaccine to the state in July. In the letter, the CM wrote that at present only 9,98,810 doses of COVID vaccine are left in the state which is sufficient only for three days. Despite repeated demands by the state, sufficient numbers of vaccines are not being provided to Chhattisgarh," he alleged.

Baghel also requested the PM to immediately direct the Union Health Ministry regarding providing COVID vaccines to the state, said an official statement by the state government. He also informed the PM that the vaccination drive against COVID-19 is going on at a fast pace in the state. The state has so far vaccinated frontline workers with 100 per cent first dose and 91 per cent first dose for health care workers.

Out of these, 71 per cent of frontline workers and 70 per cent of health care workers have been given the second dose. Similarly, in the state above 45 years of age, 80 per cent of the citizens have been given the first dose of the vaccine," the statement said. "Although the vaccination for the age group of 18-44 years has started from May 1, yet in less than two months, 16 per cent of the citizens in the age group of 18-44 years in the state have also been given the first dose of corona vaccine. Presently, more than three lakh people are being vaccinated in Chhattisgarh every day," it added