Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Friday declared Class 10 results for the academic year 2020-21, by adopting the alternative method of assessment, as the examination was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the BSE, the passing percentage of 97.89 percent has been recorded in Class 10, with as many as 5,62,010 students clearing the exam out of total 5,74,125 students who had registered. Whereas, the passing percentage of ex-regular students is 88 per cent in state.

The results were announced after the approval of the Examination Committee of the Board, adopting the alternative method of assessment, which includes students' performance in Class 9 and pre-board examination of Class 10. Those who are not happy with the result can apply for re-evaluation on July 5.

The BSE had cancelled the class 10 board examinations on April 21, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. Later, the Board, in the first week of May, released the alternative method of assessment to award marks to Class 10 students.