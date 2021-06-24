The results of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination will be published by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Friday. According to an official release of the BSE, the results of the annual HSC, State Open School Certificate and Madhyama Examinations 2021 will be placed published simultaneously on June 25.

"The Results of the annual HSC, State Open School Certificate and Madhyama Examinations 2021 will be placed before the Examination Committee of the Board at 1 pm on the day for approval," stated the BSE in the release. After being approved by the Examination Committee, the results of all the three examinations will be published from the Head Office, Cuttack at 4 pm, the BSE added.

The BSE has also informed that the results would be made available on the websites — www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in from 6 pm onwards. In case of non-availability of internet facility, the examinees can also avail their examination result on their mobile phones through sending an SMS to 5676750 to get their result on their mobile phones, the BSE informed.