Looks like Karnataka's Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) may not conduct online examinations for the pending subjects. Speaking with EdexLive, the university's Vice-Chancellor Dr C R Karisiddappa said that it would be difficult to conduct online proctored examinations and that the university is currently waiting for the government to take a call on this. "We are waiting for the government to take a decision on conducting the pending exams. Since there are 220 engineering institutions affiliated with VTU, it will not be an easy task to conduct online examinations because not all these colleges have the required infrastructure."

The VTU has already announced the results of its seventh-semester BTech students. Their exams had happened before the lockdown. However, three examinations are still pending to be held for the first semester students. The exams weren't conducted for the first semester students of MBA, MCA and MTech too. "We have to conduct these three exams and give them results immediately. But we will announce the dates for these exams at least 10 days in advance," the VC said.

When asked if they would reopen the engineering colleges to conduct regular classes from next month, Karisiddappa said, "We aren't sure of this. On Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the schools and colleges in the state can reopen only after all the students and teachers are vaccinated. A few engineering colleges have already taken the help of local municipal corporations and have given the first dose of the COVID vaccine to their students and staff. However, other colleges might not have been able to do so. We have to wait and see if the government will be arranging a mass vaccination drive for school and college staff and students above 18 years, across the state."