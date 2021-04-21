After continued agitation, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) decides on giving its first-year students a second chance to write their examinations. However, the examination will go on as per schedule for those wanting to attempt it now. This is applicable to its regular students.

The affiliated engineering colleges to the university will also make arrangements for students who are symptomatic. The decision to give a second chance to students comes a day after the government directives to suspend offline classes, in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic spread. Vice-chancellor, VTU, Karisiddappa said that exams will be held as per schedule, and those who would be unable to attend it due to unavoidable circumstances will be given another chance with their next semester examination.

The second chance will be considered as a fresh attempt. Students opting for it will be allowed into the second semester first and then be made to write the examination at the end of the second semester. Thus far, examinations for just the first-year students are pending at the university. Students had taken to social media to express their disappointment over the management's apathy towards their plight as the examination is held in offline mode. Karisiddappa said that the examination for two papers has been completed and the attendance for the first two days has been 98 per cent.

He said the academic calendar will be adhered to -- and the next semester will begin as per schedule from May 19. "Any delay in completing the examination will further harm the academic schedule and the future career of students as there is already a four months' delay. Hence students are informed to take the examination with all seriousness and good preparation, following all precautions and SOP's circulated," he added.