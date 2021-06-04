With the purpose of providing all possible support to students facing difficulties because of the pandemic, UPES has announced scholarships for the children of COVID frontline force, teachers and those who have unfortunately lost their parent due to COVID-19.

We Care is an initiative started by the UPES through which they are providing scholarship to students. It is applicable to both existing and new students. According to their initiative, a 20 per cent scholarship on the tuition fee will be offered to the wards of COVID frontline warriors including doctors, nurses, employees of municipal bodies, military, para-military and police and a 100% scholarship on all-inclusive fee will be provided to the students who have lost a parent to COVID-19.

Similarly, to extend gratitude to teachers and their relentless effort in making sure learning never stops, a 20% scholarship on one year tuition fee has been announced for the wards of teachers for both existing and new students. For the new students, the scholarship applies for the first-year tuition fee while for the existing students it applies for one year which they are currently at.

Dr Sunil Rai, Vice Chancellor, UPES said, “UPES started We Care initiative in the last year. It is aimed at the physical, mental, emotional and financial well-being of our students. Through this scholarship programme we wish to provide financial support to the students for their uninterrupted learning. Besides this, we have also provided them and their family members access to trained counsellors 24X7 to take care of their mental health.”

For more information on the scholarship, you can visit upes.ac.in