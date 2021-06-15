The University Grants Commission in a recent notice has called upon students and teachers from all over the country, between the age of 18 to 30 years to take part in its Young Warrior movement to encourage them to play a pivotal role in the battle against the Coronavirus. Vice-chancellors and principals of higher education institutions have been requested by the UGC to ask their students and teachers within the stipulated age group to participate.



To engage the youth as active change-makers in the battle against the devastating second wave of COVID- 19, the UGC has collaborated with the Ministry of Education (AICTE, CBSE), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family

Welfare, UNICEF -YuWaah , civil society organisations, UN agencies and the private sector consortium of over 1500 partners to start this movement. There are essentially five tasks that are part of the Young Warrior Movement and those who successfully complete these will be eligible for a UNICEF certificate. To register you can visit: yuwaah.org/youngwarrior and the platform is available in 12 languages.

The five tasks include:

-Vaccine Buddy- To promote vaccination, understand the registration process, do's & don'ts after vaccination

-Stress Buster- To encourage talking to an expert about mental health, promotes checking up on friends and family, focus on positive news

-Fake News Police - To understand what misinformation is (related to COVID-19) and how to stop its spread

-Caregiver - To capacitate caregiving at home (including nutrition & COVID Appropriate Behaviour), pruning, watching out for danger signs and hospitalisation

-CAB Influencer - To promote youth-led action to amplify and influence COVID-19 appropriate behaviours (CAB) of social distancing, masking and sanitising across their neighbourhoods and communities



The UGC also stated that it will organise multiple online capacity building sessions during June- July 2021 on topics related to COVID appropriate behaviour, vaccine hesitancy, home care prevention, reliable and verified information and knowledge and more to help the youth in their endeavours. "These sessions will also support young people to become ambassadors of change within their family and communities. The details about the same will be shared from time to time," the UGC wrote. They can also access the already available knowledge on http://prachicp.com/ youngwarriors/ and also take initiative to develop relevant and useful content and add it to the knowledge library.