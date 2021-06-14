The National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a report from WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Telegram regarding posts on these social networking sites offering illegal adoption of children orphaned amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex child rights body has directed these four social media entities to submit their report within 10 days, and also warned them to take strict action against them if they fail to report about such posts.

In a letter written to these social networking sites, the NCPCR suggested if any person posts any kind of such posts, an immediate report should be sent to the commission or law enforcement authorities or state commission with detailed IP address of the user.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo wrote the letter on Sunday, saying "it is requested that in cases where such posts are posted on your online social media platforms, information about the same must be reported to the law enforcement authorities and/or National Commission or State Commission of the State/UT concerned and provide the details of the IP address, origin of the post and other such relevant details".

The Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, 2015, provides for a jail term of up to three years, or a fine of Rs 1 lakh for illegal adoptions of children as it violates the procedure laid down under the Act. It also punishes sale or purchase with jail of up to five years or fine of Rs 1 lakh or both.

The Supreme Court also ordered states and Union Territories (UTs) last week to take stringent action against private individuals and NGOs who invited people to illegally adopt children orphaned during the pandemic.

The apex court also stated that no adoption of affected children should be permitted contrary to the provisions of the JJ Act, 2015.