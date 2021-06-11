On Friday, the Supreme Court asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to postpone the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test by one month. The entrance examination for doctors was supposed to be held on June 16.

The petition was moved by the India Medical Association, Medical Student Network (Chhattisgarh Chapter) along with 35 serving doctors, who are currently serving in COVID duties. "Considering that the candidates have been rendering Covid duties far away from Centres chosen and inadequate time for preparation, we are of the view that the fixation of the date on June 16th is arbitrary. We direct AIIMS to postpone the exam by at least one month," said a bench consisting of justices Indira Banerjee and M R Shah.

Senior Advocate Aravind Datar appeared for the petitioners, who said that it was a matter affecting the right to life and the right to the vocation of the doctors. Following this, the apex court asked the AIIMS why the exam cannot be postponed, while NEET PG was postponed by four months recently.

At the same time, petitioners said that they won't be able to appear or prepare for the examination, as most of them are currently on COVID duty. The INI-CET regulates admission to around 800 seats for which more than 80,000 candidates appear.

Recently, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had also come in support of these students.