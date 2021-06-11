After several pre-university colleges in Karnataka started admissions before the SSLC results had been declared, the Department of Pre-University Education (DDPUE) sent a notification that strict action will be initiated against those colleges that are admitting students in PUC 1.

R Snehal, DDPUE Director, mentioned in the circular that the institutions who admit students even before the exams and start online classes might lose their affiliation. The colleges are not supposed to begin their classes until the academic year is chalked out.

According to department sources, many private colleges have already admitted SSLC students in their colleges based on Class 9 marks as well as the marks scored in online exams conducted recently.

The DDPUE has asked district officials to initiate action against such colleges in their respective districts. They have been asked to submit a report to the department about such colleges in the coming days.