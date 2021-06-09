A 10-year-old school student from Kerala has written to the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, saying how “happy and proud” she felt to see the Supreme Court make vital decisions and take stock of the current situation to alleviate the sufferings of her fellow citizens amid the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. Lidwina Joseph, a Class V student from Thrissur in Kerala, wrote in her letter, “From the newspaper, I understood that your honourable court has intervened effectively at the sufferings and death of ordinary people in the fight against COVID-19. I am happy and feel proud your honourable court has moved orders for the supply of oxygen and saved many lives. I understand your honourable court has initiated effective steps in bringing down COVID-19 and the death rate in our country, especially in Delhi. I thank you, your Honour, for this. Now I feel very proud and happy." The apex court received the letter towards the end of last month.



The youngster had attached a coloured illustration with her handwritten letter which was in the form of a scroll, which portrayed a picture of a judge hammering the virus with his gavel, with India's flag and a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in the background. Extremely overwhelmed by the young girl's gesture, the CJI has responded to her recently. Along with a letter of response that praised her for keeping track of news and events across the country, the Chief Justice also sent her a signed copy of the Constitution. “I am really impressed with the way you kept track of happenings in the country and the concern that you have displayed for the well-being of people in the wake of the pandemic. I am sure you will grow up into an alert, informed and responsible citizen who will contribute immensely towards nation-building. With best wishes and blessings for your all-around success,” stated CJI Ramana’s letter.

The Supreme Court in April had announced that it was taking suo moto cognizance of the COVID-19 situation in the country, including the shortage of oxygen supply, vaccination and various other required medication. The court had appointed Senior Advocate Harish Salve as amicus curiae in the case and had asked for a “national plan” to tackle the pandemic. Former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had stated that various high courts were hearing cases on the matter, which led to confusion. All of these cases were then withdrawn to the SC. The apex court has been, since then, asking questions to the Centre seeking various plans to fight the virus.