Published: 08th June 2021
Child Right Commission registers case against cops for allegedly attacking Class 11 students
The minor boys identified as Azharudeen, Durga Fas, Harikrishnan and Abhinav were allegedly beaten by police using a cable wire when they were attending an online class
The Child Rights Commission has registered a case suo motu against Kattakkada police for allegedly attacking four plus-one students on Monday.
The minor boys identified as Azharudeen, Durga Fas, Harikrishnan and Abhinav were allegedly beaten by police using a cable wire when they were attending an online class near the premise of Kattakkada Yogeeswara temple.
READ ALSO: West Bengal announces cancellation of Class X, XII board exams, evaluation system to be announced within 7 days
The police resorted to high-handedness alleging the boys were watching porn or smoking weeds, according to the students. Visiting the place, Child Rights Commission Chairman K S Manoj recorded the statements of the students. He also recorded the statement of the cops.
The chairman said he has sought a detailed report from the police and said police atrocities on children cannot be justified. Meanwhile, the police rejected the accusation and said they did not beat the students.