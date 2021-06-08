The Child Rights Commission has registered a case suo motu against Kattakkada police for allegedly attacking four plus-one students on Monday.

The minor boys identified as Azharudeen, Durga Fas, Harikrishnan and Abhinav were allegedly beaten by police using a cable wire when they were attending an online class near the premise of Kattakkada Yogeeswara temple.

The police resorted to high-handedness alleging the boys were watching porn or smoking weeds, according to the students. Visiting the place, Child Rights Commission Chairman K S Manoj recorded the statements of the students. He also recorded the statement of the cops.

The chairman said he has sought a detailed report from the police and said police atrocities on children cannot be justified. Meanwhile, the police rejected the accusation and said they did not beat the students.