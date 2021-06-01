The CBSE Class XII board exams have been cancelled after review of detailed presentation by officials, consultation with all stakeholders including states, the Central Government said on Tuesday. "Decision to cancel Class 12 CBSE exams was taken in the interest of students. The health and safety of students are of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on that aspect. Anxiety among students, parents, teachers must end. Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation," Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced after a meeting conducted with officials on Tuesday late evening.



Modi conducted the high-level meeting at 5.30 pm on Tuesday. During Tuesday's meeting, Modi was briefed on all the options being considered by the government before taking a final decision on holding the Class XII board exams amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present during the meeting.

The news of the Prime Minister chairing the meeting came right after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was admitted to AIIMS due to post-COVID complications. Students have been eagerly waiting for the government and the education ministry to make an announcement regarding the fate of the Class 12 board examinations.



The Supreme Court on Monday was hearing a plea seeking cancellation of Class XII Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The plea by Mamta Sharma, a Delhi based lawyer prayed that notifications issued by ICSE and CBSE postponing Class XII exams to an unspecified date be struck down. The petitioner instead urged that the exam be scrapped altogether for this academic year and marks be computed using the methodology employed last year. The matter was being heard by a Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari.



The apex court adjourned the hearing and asked the government to provide a decision on Thursday, June 3. However, earlier the Education Ministry had announced that a decision will be taken by June 1 regarding the issue.