The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the 2021 Class XII results. With 12.96 lakh students clearing Class XII and becoming eligible for higher education, the pass percentage stands at 99.37. This year, 13,04,561 had registered for the board examination.



While the examinations were supposed to be held in the first week of May, they were initially postponed indefinitely and later cancelled, owing to the second wave of the pandemic. The cancellation of examinations was announced on June 1, after multiple protests and petitions.

The board had then resorted to a new valuation scheme for students, combining the marks that they had obtained in classes X and XI and their class XII internal examination marks. If you are a 2021 batch Class XII student, all that you have to do is enter your roll number at cbseresults.nic.in to check how much they scored. They can also log on to DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in to check out their marks.



This year, a total of 70,004 students, scored above 95 per cent in Class XII, while all Kendriya Vidyalaya students in the country have become eligible to pursue higher studies. Two weeks ago, the University Grants Commission had asked the universities in the country to start admissions from July 31, right after the results are declared.