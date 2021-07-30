The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for class 12 on Friday, according to officials.

"The result will be announced at 2 PM today," a senior board official said. Students can check out the results by entering their roll number at cbseresults.nic.in. They can also log on to DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in to check out their marks.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.