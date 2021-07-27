The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the Class 12 results soon. The Supreme Court had directed the CBSE to declare the Class 12 board results by July 31. The schools had time till July 25 to finalise and submit the results.

This year, the CBSE said that the theory component will be calculated with a 40:30:30 formula based on the student’s performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12. For the practical and internal assessment part, the student will be marked based on the actual marks submitted by the school to CBSE.

The evaluation will have three parts – the Class 10 component (30 per cent) on the three best performing subjects in the boards, Class 11 part (30 per cent) on the school exam and Class 12 component (40 per cent) based on internal tests.

How to check for CBSE Class 12 result

The students can check their CBSE Class 12 result 2021 through IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System) or quite simply, a phone call. Just dial 24300699 (local subscribers in Delhi), 01124300699 (other parts of India) — and mention your roll number and date of birth and you'll have your result.

Results will also be sent to the candidates via SMS and emails. You can send an SMS to 7738299899 — type Space Space .

You can also check your results on the official website

Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the result link

Log-in with your credentials and download

Students can also access their marksheet via Digilocker

From marksheet to migration certificates to pass certificates and even the skill certificates — all the documents will be available digitally on Digilocker.

The CBSE had cancelled board but not for the private students. The board has said that the exams for such candidates will be conducted from August 15 to September 15. The results are expected to be released two weeks after the conclusion of the examinations.