AI is hot right now. And that's why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the government will be setting up a dedicated website for students to study Artificial Intelligence for public awareness. While details about the scheme, announced during his virtual address to mark the completion of one year of the new National Education Policy (NEP), are scarce, Modi said that this digital evolution in education will help students to compete globally.

"The Artificial Intelligence program which has just been launched will also make our youth future-oriented, opening the way for an AI-driven economy," the PM said. He added, "Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, students had to adopt to online education and our education ministry has taken a slew of steps to promote this initiative," he added.

READ ALSO: One year of NEP: Engineering courses in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bangla. Connected to 2024 Elections?

Modi has always batted for AI. For instance, he had said last year that AI can play a crucial role in developing solutions in agriculture, creating next-generation urban infrastructure, as well as for making disaster management systems in the country stronger, while speaking at the Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE) 2020 summit.

The NEP 2020 was launched under the then Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal amid the COVID-19 pandemic on July 29, 2020. PM Modi virtually addressed school and college students, principals and teachers from across the country on the policy's first anniversary. Releasing ten schemes to implement the NEP, the PM said that the policy will take into consideration the national interest of India, while providing "digital, machine and AI-supported" learning to the students in the country. The NEP 2020 has received almost an equal amount of appreciation and criticism from various stakeholders over the past year, but the PM has always assured that this policy is the key to a new India that will become a world leader.