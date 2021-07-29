July 29 is just a day away and the Prime Minister is all set to address the nation as the National Education Policy turns one. A few days prior to that, the new Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said that the ministry has laid down a plan to implement the policy successfully.



"The Department of Higher Education has finalised a theme-wise implementation plan for NEP 2020 for higher education with various action points to overcome the challenges faced by the system and thereby deliver high-quality higher education, with equity and inclusion," said the minister in parliament. He was answering a question posed by MPs Sangeeta Kumari Singh, Sukanta Majumdar, Rajveer Singh, Bhola Singh, Raja Naik, Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy and Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

Pradhan said that the ministry is establishing at least one Higher Education Institution as a large multidisciplinary HEI in or near every district and is formulating a stage-wise mechanism for granting graded autonomy to colleges.

When asked about the challenges faced in the higher education sector, Pradhan said that the NEP has identified a few. This includes a "severely fragmented higher educational ecosystem, less emphasis on the development of cognitive skills and learning outcomes. separation of disciplines, Limited teacher and institutional autonomy; Lesser emphasis on research at most universities and colleges, and lack of competitive peer-reviewed research funding across disciplines, An ineffective regulatory system; and large affiliating universities resulting in low standards of undergraduate education."